Steven Universe PS4 / Xbox One RPG Release Date Confirmed, And It's Very Soon

Cartoon Network has announced a release date for Steven Universe: Save the Light, the first home console title based on the popular animated series. The game releases for PlayStation 4 in North and Latin America on October 31, while the Xbox One version launches globally three days later, on November 3.

Those planning to pick the title up on Xbox One will soon have a chance to pre-order it. The game will be available for pre-purchase from the Xbox Store starting on October 23. The game will only be available digitally on both platforms and costs $25.

Steven Universe: Save the Light is the sequel to the series' mobile game, Attack the Light. The game is a 2D RPG and stars many mainstays from the animated series, including Steven, his dad Greg, his best friend Connie, and the Crystal Gems. It also features several original characters like Squaridot, a game-exclusive Crystal Gem who's an ally of the game's mysterious antagonist.

Like other traditional RPGs, battles in Steven Universe: Save the Light play out in turn-based fashion. You also have to press the button at the right time to defend yourself against enemies and deal extra damage when you attack, similar to Paper Mario. You can watch 20 minutes of gameplay footage above to get a better look at the game's combat system and exploration.