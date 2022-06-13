Step On Your Enemies As Big Vampire Lady In Resident Evil Village's Mercenaries Update

Multiple new playable characters are coming with the additional Mercenaries mode DLC.

By on

2 Comments

Resident Evil Village is adding to its arcade-like Mercenaries mode, and you'll be able to play as everyone's favorite meme: the big vampire lady herself, Lady Dimitrescu. But while you're free to step on your enemies with her, she won't be the only playable character.

Announced during the Capcom Showcase and releasing on October 28 alongside third-person mode and new story DLC, The Mercenaries: Additional Order brings new stages and additional playable characters. Along with Dimitrescu, it will also let you play as Karl Heisenberg, complete with his big-ass hammer, as well as Chris Redfield.

Because the three characters are so different from each other, this should help give it more replay value. While Chris is a fully-equipped weapons expert, for instance, Heisenberg's magnetic powers should give him a much different advantage in tough encounters.

Resident Evil Village is available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. For more on Resident Evil, check out what we know about the Resident Evil 4 remake.

