Step Brothers Sequel Idea Discussed By Will Ferrell

For whatever reason, the 2008 Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly comedy Step Brothers never got a sequel. No plans have been announced for a follow-up, but that doesn't mean Ferrell and company didn't have ideas for what they wanted to do.

The actor told The New York Daily News that he and director Adam McKay discussed a sequel to Step Brothers but then Ferrell says he "got sidetracked with other things." The story for the sequel, at least at one point in time, is of course absurd.

"We had a whole story where [John C. Reilly's character] and I follow our parents to live in a retirement community and try to convince them that we earned the right to retire as well," Ferrell said (via Collider).

The first Step Brothers told the story of two adult men who still live at home, ultimately moving in together when their respective parents get married. A lot of funny things happened involving bunk beds and more. Ferrell confirmed in the new interview that there are no plans presently to make Step Brothers 2.

Ferrell's movies do not always get sequels--he previously told IGN that fans should not expect Elf 2 anytime soon. But 2004's Anchorman received a sequel many years later in 2013 with Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues so for Step Brothers, so the door may not be entirely shut on a sequel. Ferrell told the Daily News that he thoughts Anchorman 2 was a "really great sequel," but said it did not resonate with everyone.

"The entertainment media and fans beg you, and beg you, and beg you for sequels, and then you make it and you definitely have a fraction that's like, 'Well, not as good as the first one.' So I guess it's a catch-22," he explained. "It's a nice catch-22, because people love the movies in the first place."