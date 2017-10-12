Steep: First Gameplay From The Olympics Expansion

First announced at E3 2017, a new Olympics-themed expansion is coming to Steep. Called Road to the Olympics, the expansion adds a number of new sports and modes.

In the video above, you can watch the first gameplay from Road to the Olympics. It includes ski slalom, snowboard slopestyle, and more. It also adds two new environments: Japan and South Korea.

Highlighting the expansion is the addition of downhill skiing. Currently, Steep only includes freestyle skiing; ski races are open-mountain affairs that send skiers careening down big cliffs and over huge jumps. Downhill is more technical, requiring skiers to ski on a set track.

Road to the Olympics will release on December 5 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.