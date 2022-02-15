The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
SteelSeries Reveals Special Destiny 2-Themed PC Accessories
You can preorder SteelSeries' special Destiny edition headset, gaming mouse, and mouse pad right now.
SteelSeries has revealed a special Destiny x SteelSeries collaboration featuring special Destiny-themed variants of its gaming headsets, mice, mouse pads, and other accessories in celebration of Destiny 2’s newest expansion, The Witch Queen. Each of the peripherals features a unique redesign based on Destiny 2's in-game interface and aesthetic. Customers who preorder the special edition models will also get an exclusive in-game emote, plus early access to new features in SteelSeries' desktop app.
Arctis 1 Destiny Edition Headset
$60
The Destiny-themed SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset sports a unique white and gray color scheme with Destiny decals on the outer earcups, inner ear mesh, and headband. Otherwise, it’s identical to the standard Arctis 1 in sound quality, design and features, including the detachable mic, steel-reinforced headband, and multi-console support for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
Customers who purchase the Destiny x SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset will get early access to the new “Sonar” equalizer preset for SteelSeries GG software.
Rival 5 Destiny Edition Gaming Mouse
$75
The Rival 5 is a lightweight, full-size gaming mouse that features two clicks, a middle scroll wheel, and a DPI-swap button, plus 5 programmable side buttons that are easily accessible with your thumb (if you’re right-handed). The Destiny Edition also sports the same RGB lighting bands across the top of the mouse and under the scroll wheel as the base model, plus a new RGB-lit Destiny icon on the rear of the chassis. All RGB elements are customizable.
QcK Prism XL Destiny Edition Mousepad
$70
If you really want to deck out your PC gaming desk with Destiny gear, SteelSeries’ QcK Prism XL mouse pad is also getting a special variant featuring a unique Destiny 2-themed skin. The pad is made with micro-woven cloth and measures 35.4331 inches wide, 11.8-inches long, and 0.14-inches (4mm) thick. It has RGB edge lighting that can respond to specific in-game notifications.
All three SteelSeries x Destiny peripherals are available for pre-order now, and orders are expected to ship between March and April. You can also pre-order a bundle of all three items from Bungie’s online store. All SteelSeries x Destiny products ship with a code to redeem a timed-exclusive Viral Celebration emote to use in Destiny 2.
Along with the new Destiny collab accessories, SteelSeries also announced plans for Destiny 2-themed earcup plates for its Arctis Pro headset line. These swappable plates will launch on SteelSeries’ online store for $35 on February 22, coinciding with The Witch Queen expansion’s release.
