SteelSeries Reveals Special Destiny 2-Themed PC Accessories

SteelSeries has revealed a special Destiny x SteelSeries collaboration featuring special Destiny-themed variants of its gaming headsets, mice, mouse pads, and other accessories in celebration of Destiny 2’s newest expansion, The Witch Queen. Each of the peripherals features a unique redesign based on Destiny 2's in-game interface and aesthetic. Customers who preorder the special edition models will also get an exclusive in-game emote, plus early access to new features in SteelSeries' desktop app.

All three SteelSeries x Destiny peripherals are available for pre-order now, and orders are expected to ship between March and April. You can also pre-order a bundle of all three items from Bungie’s online store. All SteelSeries x Destiny products ship with a code to redeem a timed-exclusive Viral Celebration emote to use in Destiny 2.

Along with the new Destiny collab accessories, SteelSeries also announced plans for Destiny 2-themed earcup plates for its Arctis Pro headset line. These swappable plates will launch on SteelSeries’ online store for $35 on February 22, coinciding with The Witch Queen expansion’s release.