SteelSeries Prime Is A New Range Of PC Peripherals Engineered For Esports
The SteelSeries Prime line includes a new Arctis model and three new mice, with options for every play style and budget.
SteelSeries has revealed a new range of peripherals with a single market in focus: competitive players. The new Prime line includes a new take on the popular SteelSeries Arctis headset as well as a trio of new mice that all fit a specific purpose. The entire SteelSeries Prime range is on sale today: The SteelSeries Arctis Prime retails for $100, while the new Prime mouse range starts at $60.
SteelSeries Arctis Prime
$100
The Arctis Prime represents the smallest deviation from the core range that Prime offers, but there are some additional features that make it stand out. The first is the inclusion of leatherette ear cups over the standard Arctis fabric ones, which would isolate sound a little better and hopefully stay cooler for longer sessions. The microphone has also been tuned to cancel out noise better, with the familiar 3.5mm auxiliary connection on the cable as well as chat and volume controls on the ear cups.
SteelSeries Prime Mouse
$60
The first of the new Prime mice is simply called Prime, starting at $60. It weighs just 69g, which should make fast flicks across and lifts off your mousepad smooth and easy. It's equipped with SteelSeries' new optical magnetic switch, too, which the company says ensures a satisfying click with the speed required by competitive gamers. The inclusion of magnets in the switch are to help each click throughout the switch's lifespan feel consistent, which might be a big factor if you're looking for something reliable. The Prime also ships with SteelSeries' TrueMove Prosensor for the best tracking the company has to offer.
SteelSeries Prime+ Mouse
$80
The Prime+ includes all the same features as the Prime but adds in on-board customization so that you don't need software to have your mouse function exactly as you configured it when moving between different PCs. It also includes the TrueMove Pro+ sensor, which adds an additional sensor on the bottom to better detect lift-off distance from your mouse pad. This does, however, add a little bit of weight, with the total up to 71g.
SteelSeries Prime Wireless Mouse
$130
The Prime Wireless is the most expensive of the lot at $130, but it offers all the same features as the standard Prime in a wireless package. It also includes the onboard customization of the Prime+ and features a new sensor with the TrueMove Air. The included battery increases the weight to 80g, but SteelSeries says you can expect up to 100 hours of playtime before needing to recharge.
