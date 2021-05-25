SteelSeries Prime Is A New Range Of PC Peripherals Engineered For Esports

The first of the new Prime mice is simply called Prime, starting at $60. It weighs just 69g, which should make fast flicks across and lifts off your mousepad smooth and easy. It's equipped with SteelSeries' new optical magnetic switch, too, which the company says ensures a satisfying click with the speed required by competitive gamers. The inclusion of magnets in the switch are to help each click throughout the switch's lifespan feel consistent, which might be a big factor if you're looking for something reliable. The Prime also ships with SteelSeries' TrueMove Prosensor for the best tracking the company has to offer.