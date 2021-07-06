Switch OLED Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Sony State of Play Xbox July Game Pass Switch 12.1.0 Patch Notes TIE Fighter Mod

Steelrising Trailer Shows Automaton Combat

Greedfall developer Spiders shows its new mechanized hero Aegis fighting steampunk enemies with a variety of weapons.

A new game called Steelrising gives a look at the French revolution through an alternate, steampunk lens. The Nacon Connect 2021 event showed off a new trailer for the game from French development studio Spiders, providing a closer look at the combat. It's slated for release in June 2022.

In Steelrising, you play as an automaton guard for Marie-Antoinette called Aegis, and you'll battle through an array of mechanized enemies roaming the streets of an alternate-history Paris. The trailer shows Aegis fighting through enemies with dual-wielded blades, war fans, and even a nifty-looking mechanical folding shield.

Steelrising was teased for release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Spiders is most recently known for having developed Greedfall, an action-RPG released in 2019.

