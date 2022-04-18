Steelrising Looks Like Steampunk Elden Ring In New Gameplay Video

Greedfall developer Spiders has shown off new footage of its upcoming action-RPG Steelrising, which takes place in an alternate version of the French revolution. Similar to the game's debut at the Nacon Connect 2021 event, this five-minute slice of gameplay features a little bit of everything, all wrapped up in a package that looks like it was inspired by From Software games such as Elden Ring, Sekiro, and Bloodborne.

While the gameplay looks familiar, the setting leans heavily into a pivotal moment of French history viewed through a steampunk lens. As you can see in the video below, that design includes lots of mechanical opposition on your path, a finely-crafted world to explore, and at least one boss fight against a small doll that is piloting a much larger and more lethal automaton.

"The Revolution has been suppressed with bloodshed by Louis XVI and his merciless mechanical army," the video's description reads. "It falls to Aegis, an engineering marvel, to take on the king's ranks of automatons and change the course of history. The City of Light has been plunged into darkness and needs you. Use your energy, flexibility, and tools to navigate the streets, rooftops, neighborhoods, and castles of Paris and reveal hidden secrets."

As Aegis, you'll have access to an arsenal of weapons that include deadly steel fans, a shield musket, claws, and an outrageously French wig from that time period. Each weapon comes loaded with stats, and some of the gameplay shows Aegis applying burn and electrical effects to enemies while using this gear.

Steelrising will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 8.