Steam's Top-Selling Games For January 2021 Include Dyson Sphere Program, The Medium, And Plenty Of Yakuza

As part of a monthly feature, Valve has revealed the best-selling games on Steam from January this year. One trend that was very noticeable was that 12 of the top 20 games were Early Access titles, an unprecedented number for the digital distribution platform since it launched the feature eight years ago.

“Just as exciting is the fact that the success of these products in January demonstrates just how comfortable and excited players are to experience games using Early Access,” Valve said in a statement. New development teams also landed in the top 20, as studios Live Wire, Nussygame, and others all released products on Steam for the first time.

Valve didn't specify any exact revenue numbers or the exact ranking for how well the games did, but the top 20 saw Bloober Team's spooky detective game The Medium, three remastered Yakuza games from Sega, and the grim reimagining of Arthurian legend in King Arthur: Knight's Tale enter the list.

The rest of the list included Everspace 2, Snowtopia, Journey to the Savage Planet, Skul: The Hero Slayer, and Dyson Sphere Program.

Steam's Best-Selling Games Of January 2021

Journey to the Savage Planet

Curious Expedition 2

The Medium

Skul: The Hero Slayer

King Arthur: Knight's Tale

Dyson Sphere Program

Everspace 2

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy

Snowtopia

Home Behind 2

Mad Games Tycoon 2

NIMBY Rails

Devour Her: Burn Together

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen

Tale of Immortal

Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8

Free games saw plenty of interest from players, and the top five ordered by the total unique number of players on Steam were Hexceed, Cosmic Break: Universal, SCP: Escape Together, B100X: Auto Dungeon RPG, and Soul Dossier.

Next month will likely see Valheim in Steam's monthly top 20 charts, as the blockbuster game keeps crossing sales milestones. After three weeks, the Nordic multiplayer game has managed to sell 4 million units and has logged more than 500,000 concurrent players at its peak.