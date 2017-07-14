Steam's Next Free Weekend Game Revealed

Steam is offering PC gamers the chance to play Battlerite for free this weekend, and to pick up the game for good at a discounted price.

The play-for-free offer goes until Sunday at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST, but the discount goes longer. You can buy Battlerite for $13.39 (33% off) until Monday at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. Head over to Steam to learn more about the deals.

Battlerite is a PvP team arena brawler still in Early Access on Steam. It's billed as the "spiritual successor" to 2011's Bloodline Champions, which featured free-to-play online PvP arena games up to 10 players (5v5 teams). Battlerite focuses on smaller 2v2 and 3v3 battles (single and multiplayer) that are very fast-paced, lasting 10-15 minutes each.

The game combines aspects of top-down shooters with fighting games. Players perform "battlerites," which boost their strength and give your character powers that you must pick strategically to counter your opponents. There's also a bullet-time mode that allows you to duck deadly attacks in slow motion.

At E3 2017, Microsoft announced Battlerite would be coming to Xbox One in 2018. For the latest news and updates on Battlerite, check out GameSpot's full coverage here.