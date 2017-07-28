Steam's Next Free Weekend Game Now Available

PC players who have yet to pick up Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare can now get a free taste of the game. This weekend, the popular first-person shooter is free to play on Steam--though there is a slight catch.

From now until Sunday, July 30, Steam users will be able to try out Infinite Warfare at no cost--but only its multiplayer modes. Steam notes that this weekend's free trial "only includes Multiplayer content," meaning players won't be able to try either the game's Campaign or Zombies modes.

The free trial ends at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET. Those who'd like to purchase Infinite Warfare can snag the game at a discount. Steam is offering the standard game for $30, while the Digital Legacy Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition retail for $49.59 and $60, respectively. These discounts only run until July 31.

Players who decide to jump in now still have a few days to take part in the Call of Duty Summer Event, which adds beach- and summer-themed maps, items, and more to Infinite Warfare, Black Ops 3, and Modern Warfare Remastered. The latter is also finally available as a standalone release on PC and Xbox One. The Call of Duty Summer Event ends on August 1.

If Infinite Warfare doesn't appeal to you, you can also try the upcoming LawBreakers for free this weekend. The game is in open beta right now for PS4 and PC. The full title releases on August 8.