Steam's Big Picture Mode Finally Gets Steam Deck-Inspired Update

Steam's Big Picture Mode, introduced back in 2012 for players who pair a PC with a large screen or TV and a controller, has finally received a much-needed overhaul based on the Steam Deck's sleek user interface.

As reported by Eurogamer, the new Big Picture UI is now live as part of the latest client update after four months in open beta testing. The streamlined UI boasts a new home screen with easy access to recently played titles, as well as updates on the other games in your library.

The update has also done away with the previous UI's rigid segmentation between Library, Store, and Community categories, instead implementing a new universal search that will encompass all of Steam.

The update has optimized much of the UI to provide a better experience for controller users, basing the changes off the UI for Valve's popular Steam Deck handheld gaming PC. These changes include a new overlay to quickly access achievements and guides, as well as a new system menu and quick access menu.

The full list of updates to Big Picture Mode from its previous beta iteration can be found in the client update's patch notes. Big Picture Mode can be entered by pressing the icon in the top right of the Steam client, next to your username.