Steam Summer Sale Is Live Now

The Steam Summer Sale is finally here. As one of Steam's two largest sales of the year, the Summer Sale offers the best opportunity to stock up on PC games. And with the Steam Deck now available, the Summer Sale is even more exciting this year. All told, there are thousands of games on sale, including many AAA hits and heaps of indie games. The Steam Summer Sale is live until July 7, so you have two weeks to make your picks.

If you haven't shopped one of Steam's big sales in a while, all of the deals are available at once. Steam used to offer daily deals and flash sales all throughout its sales to get customers to keep coming back. Nowadays, what you see is what you get, which is great for your wallet. It also means that you've got a lot to wade through when it comes to deals.

The first place to start your Steam Summer Sale journey is on your wishlist. Chances are some of the games you have on there are discounted, perhaps to the lowest price they've ever been. After that, we simply recommend searching for any game you're curious about. There are literally thousands upon thousands of deals in the Summer Sale. You almost have to get unlucky to find a game you're interested in that's not discounted--unless it's a brand-new release.

There are plenty of notable AAA games up for grabs in the sale, including Death Stranding Director's Cut, Dying Light 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Monster Hunter Rise, God of War, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Some of the best bargains can be found on indie games, though. There is no shortage of stellar and inventive titles for really low prices. For instance, Celeste, Hollow Knight, Stardew Valley, Death's Door, and Into the Breach are all discounted to $10 or less. And those are some of the best indie games in recent memory.

We'll have a roundup of the best overall deals recommended by our editors later today. We're also bargain hunting with a list of the best deals under $10. Remember, Steam's Summer Sale runs until July 7, so you don't have to rush to make your purchasing decisions.