Steam Now Offering Digital Gift Cards

Right in time for the holidays, PC games seller Steam is beefing up its gift cards service. It's now offering digital gift cards, making it easier than ever to give to gamers without making their game choices for them.

The new digital gift cards allow you to simply send Steam Wallet funds to friends. They can then use the funds to buy anything they want on Steam, unlike the single-game digital gift service that already exists. Essentially, it works the same as Steam's existing physical gift cards, allowing the receiver to spend their gift however they want.

The only real condition is that the person you send the funds to must have been your friend on Steam for at least three days. You can't use your existing wallet funds for the gift cards, but you can send money to friends in other countries (Steam will automatically convert the funds to their currency).

To buy a digital gift card, Steam members can simply sign into their account and choose an amount and a friend to send the funds to. You can also attach a personalized message.