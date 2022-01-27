Steam Lunar New Year Sale Is Here: Check Out The Best Deals

Not to be outdone by Epic Games, Xbox, or Newegg, Steam kicked off its own Lunar New Year Sale today. The savings last until February 3, and you'll find hit titles such as New World, Doom Eternal, Hades, and more available at a steep discount.

If you're looking for a deep MMO to sink your teeth into (but aren't interested in New World), consider picking up The Elder Scrolls Online. It's currently discounted to just $6--down from $20--and you can look forward to a huge expansion later this year.

Steam is also offering price cuts on Disco Elysium, Doom Eternal, Hades, Stardew Valley, and dozens of other hit games from the past few years. The Outer Worlds is seeing one of the biggest discounts, with a 67% price reduction--dropping its price to just $20.

If you're a VR fan, there's a small selection of indie games currently discounted, including Synth Riders, Conquest, and After Dark VR. They're not quite as well-known as Beat Saber, but most of them can be had for less than $10 during Steam's Lunar New Year Sale.

Whether you're looking for a relaxing puzzle game or frenetic shooter, the latest Steam sale has a game with your name on it. Be sure to peruse the full selection, but we've pulled together some of the best deals below.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale - Best Deals