Steam Link Now On Sale For $20

Valve's Steam Link device is currently on sale from a few retailers like Amazon and GameStop for $20 brand new, which is $30 its retail price. Steam Link allows users to stream games from their gaming PC to any other display over the same network.

Games can be streamed up to 1080p at 60 FPS on Steam Link. It features three USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI out, a 100 Mb/s Ethernet port, Wireless 802.11ac networking, and Bluetooth 4.0. Steam Link supports the Steam Controller, mouse and keyboard, and other input devices. Xbox One/360 controllers are also supported, but wireless controllers require a USB dongle to get working.

Many will find Steam Link to be a convenient and cost-effective solution to play PC games on a couch with a controller. The device essentially acts as a bridge between a PC and television and as the PC uses its power to run the game. However, network speed will determine the fidelity and fluidity of the games played over the device, though a wired connection will yield better results.