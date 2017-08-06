Steam Just Revealed Some Big Figures

Valve's online service, Steam, is a juggernaut in the PC gaming space--and it's only continuing to grow. At the Casual Connect event recently, Valve shared new figures that speak to the enormity of the service and its expanding reach globally.

GeekWire (via GI.biz) reports that one of Valve's slides at the presentation showed that Steam had 33 million daily active players and 67 million monthly active players. By comparison, PlayStation Network had 70 million monthly active users by Sony's latest count, while Xbox Live had 53 million monthly users.

Another big number included in Valve's presentation was 27 million. That's the number of new paying members that Steam has added since January 2016. That works out to around 1.5 million per month over the past 18 months.

Valve's slide presentation also mentioned that Steam hit 14 million concurrent users recently, which is up from a peak of 8.4 million back in 2015. Overall, Valve had 125 million registered users by the company's latest count.

In terms of Steam sales by region, North America takes the biggest slice of the pie, at 34 percent, followed by western Europe at 29 percent. Asia is getting bigger and bigger for Steam, rising from just a few percentage points a few years ago to 17 percent today. The uptick in sales is attributed to users in Korea, China, and Japan.

Go to GeekWire to see a more detailed breakdown of Valve's presentation.

Valve takes a 30 percent cut of every sale on Steam. Valve is a private company, so we don't know how much it is worth exactly, but estimates put it in the billions. A January 2017 report claimed that Valve founder Gabe Newell himself has a net worth of $4.1 billion, making him even richer than Oprah.

In other news about Steam, one game that is lighting up the platform is Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. It recently hit 500,000 concurrent users, surpassing CS:GO and only behind the free-to-play behemoth Dota 2 on the concurrent user charts.