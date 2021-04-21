The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Steam Has A Trio Of Cheap Game Bundles To Celebrate Frostpunk's Anniversary
If you're looking to own more of 11 Bit Studios' catalog on Steam, this is a good chance to get games at a great price.
11 Bit Studios is celebrating the third anniversary of Frostpunk by offering a set of heavily discounted game bundles and the original soundtrack from Frostpunk's expansions. Launched in 2018, the survival-style city-builder game has sold around 3 million copies, another milestone the devs are celebrating.
11 Bit Studios is offering three different bundles on Steam, all at a very reasonable price. Bundle 1 offers a 90% discount off the combined original value of the games included in the pack. The bundles are around for a limited time only and will not be available after April 26, 2021.
What's included in each 11 Bit Studios bundle:
1. Starter Bundle: $11 (was $102)
- Anomaly Defenders
- Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Anomaly Korea
- Anomaly 2
- Spacecom
- Tower 57
- Beat Cop
- This War of Mine
2. Complete Bundle: $22 (was $174)
- Everything in Bundle 1
- Children of Morta
- Frostpunk
- Moonlighter
3. Ultimate Bundle: $38 (was $260)
- Everything in Bundle 1 + Bundle 2
- This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
- Children of Morta: Paws and Claws
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Frostpunk: The Rifts
- Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
- Frostpunk: On The Edge
- Moonlighter: Between Dimensions
- Soundtracks: Frostpunk OST, Frostpunk OST Vol. 2, Moonlighter OST, Moonlighter: Between Dimensions OST
If any of the games in the bundles are already in your library, the price of it will be subtracted from the total. 11 Bit Studios also notes that the final price will depend on what country you're purchasing the bundles from and could vary.
The other part of the celebration--the release of the original soundtrack for Frostpunk expansions The Last Autumn and On the Edge--will be available on Steam for free to Season Pass subscribers. It will arrive on YouTube and streaming services at a later date as well. A vinyl edition of Frostpunk's OST will also be available, if you're a hardcore fan that wants a physical copy.
In GameSpot's Frostpunk review, Daniel Starkley scored the game 9/10. He praised the powerful narrative and the game's unflinching ability to force the player in difficult decision-making situations.
