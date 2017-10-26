Steam Halloween Sale Now Underway, Includes More Than Just Horror Games

A recent leak provided us with possible dates for the next three holiday sales on Steam. The first of these has proven to be accurate, as the Steam Halloween sale has officially begun, offering discounts on a variety of titles that Valve deems "horror games."

Indeed, there are a variety of horror games included, with Valve splitting them up between standard and VR games. Resident Evil 7 ($30/£20), Amnesia Collection ($3.49/£2.69), Outlast ($4/£3), and Alien: Isolation ($12/£9) are all on sale in the former category. (You can check out our recent feature on why Alien: Isolation is still worth checking out.) In terms of VR, you'll find Horror of the Deep ($5.59/£4), Don't Knock Twice ($12/£9.59), and A Chair in a Room: Greenwater ($12.49/£9.49) all discounted.

But as was the case last year, many of the titles on sale are not what you might consider horror games--they just have zombies or some kinds of spooky elements. Notable not-horror games on sale include Inside for $10/£7.49, Dead Rising 4 for $36/£24, Night in the Woods for $16.66/£12.59, Friday the 13th: The Game for $20/£15, Prey for $30/£22.49, and Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls for $21/£16. You'll also find horror movies on sale, but again, some fit that description (Saw: The Complete Collection for $39/£27) better than others (RiffTrax's wonderful take on House on Haunted Hill for $6/£4.31).

This sale runs from now until November 1 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST; you can see everything included here. If the aforementioned leaked list continues to prove accurate, Steam's Black Friday sale will begin on November 22 and will be followed by the Winter sale on December 21. If you're looking to celebrate the upcoming holiday, check out our roundup of Halloween in-game events and updates.