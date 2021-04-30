The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Steam Golden Week Sale Live Now With Excellent Deals On Final Fantasy, Persona, And More
Check out some of Steam's best Japanese games during the Golden Week Sale.
Steam is now hosting its Golden Week Sale, slashing the prices of thousands of Japanese-developed games. Until May 6, players can get discounts on titles like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Final Fantasy VII, and Yakuza Kiwami, all of which are 50% off.
The Golden Week Sale has a ton on offer from a wide range of genres. Though all sales are specifically tied to games from Japan, the selection includes titles like Death Stranding at 60% off, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan for 67% off, and Devil May Cry 5 at 20% off. Other standout titles worth mentioning are SoulCalibur VI ($9), Street Fighter V ($8), Tekken 7 ($6), and Persona 4 Golden ($14).
This is just the tip of the sale's iceberg, though, as there are also big-name games discounted. With Nier Replicant out now, it's a good time to pick up Nier: Automata on sale as well--it's down to $20 in the Steam Golden Week Sale. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is also on sale for $42, down from $59.99. Then there's Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, which is down to $24.79 from its usual $40 list price.
The annual Steam Golden Week Sale will run for one full week. It concludes on May 6 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, so there's plenty of time to check out the sale and add even more PC games to that never-ending backlog.
Best Steam Golden Week deals
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night -- $20 (
$40)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan -- $9.89 (
$30)
- Death Stranding -- $24 (
$60)
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $20 (
$25)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ -- $9 (
$60)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $9 (
$30)
- Final Fantasy VII -- $6 (
$12)
- Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator -- $6 (
$30)
- Little Nightmares -- $4 (
$20)
- Metal Gear Rising Revengeance -- $7.49 (
$30)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne -- $24.79 (
$40)
- Nier: Automata -- $20 (
$40)
- Octopath Traveler -- $30 (
$60)
- Persona 4 Golden -- $14 (
$20)
- Shenmue I & II -- $7.49 (
$30)
- Senran Kagura Estival Versus -- $12 (
$30)
- SoulCalibur VI -- $9 (
$60)
- Street Fighter V -- $8 (
$20)
- Tales of Berseria -- $7.49 (
$50)
- Tekken 7 -- $6 (
$40)
- Trials of Mana -- $25 (
$50)
- Yakuza Kiwami -- $10 (
$20)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon -- $42 (
$60)
