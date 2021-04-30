Steam Golden Week Sale Live Now With Excellent Deals On Final Fantasy, Persona, And More

Steam is now hosting its Golden Week Sale, slashing the prices of thousands of Japanese-developed games. Until May 6, players can get discounts on titles like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Final Fantasy VII, and Yakuza Kiwami, all of which are 50% off.

The Golden Week Sale has a ton on offer from a wide range of genres. Though all sales are specifically tied to games from Japan, the selection includes titles like Death Stranding at 60% off, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan for 67% off, and Devil May Cry 5 at 20% off. Other standout titles worth mentioning are SoulCalibur VI ($9), Street Fighter V ($8), Tekken 7 ($6), and Persona 4 Golden ($14).

This is just the tip of the sale's iceberg, though, as there are also big-name games discounted. With Nier Replicant out now, it's a good time to pick up Nier: Automata on sale as well--it's down to $20 in the Steam Golden Week Sale. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is also on sale for $42, down from $59.99. Then there's Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, which is down to $24.79 from its usual $40 list price.

The annual Steam Golden Week Sale will run for one full week. It concludes on May 6 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, so there's plenty of time to check out the sale and add even more PC games to that never-ending backlog.

Best Steam Golden Week deals