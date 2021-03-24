Steam Game Festival, Rebranded As Steam Next Fest, Returns This June

The Steam Next Fest, previously known as the Steam Game Festival, is set to return from June 16-22 with "hundreds of game demos" for PC users to check out. There will also be developer livestreams and Q&As to learn about titles coming to Steam.

Like last month's celebration, the Steam Next Fest will feature game demos and sales across the platform. Players will be able to get their hands up upcoming games, as well as hear from developers about their titles. Steam has yet to announced the developers that will take part this time around.

The Steam Game Festival made a few appearances throughout 2020 after first launching in December 2019, with the most prominent one taking place over the summer. The Summer Game Fest, which also ran from June 16-22, included demos for recently released titles like 30XX and Unto the End. It also featured "unique content" such as game playthroughs and interviews. The festival returned in October 2020 with the usual assortment of content from demos to Q&As.

In other Steam-related news, users recently review-bombed Nier: Automata because improvements made to the new Xbox Game Pass for PC version haven't been implemented on Steam. These improvements include HDR support, 4K UI textures, FidelityFX, and borderless video settings.