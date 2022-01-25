Steam Deck's New Dynamic Cloud Feature Makes Switching Between Platforms Easy

Steam Deck is getting a new feature called Steam Dynamic Cloud, making it easier to transition between playing on the handheld to PC. With Steam Dynamic Cloud enabled, players don't need to save and close the game on Steam Deck in order to open it anew on another client. Instead, even if players don't exit a game, they can reopen the same game--with the most recent save--on PC.

It's basically a convenient way of switching between platforms without worrying about exits and saves. This feature won't be automatically enabled for every game--developers will need to choose to implement it for their games.

If devs do not integrate Dynamic Cloud, Valve will still track players' save game data in the cloud. But the player will be prompted to first save and exit their suspended game on the Deck before being able to play the same game on PC.

The Steam Deck will launch soon in February, a two month delay from its original December 2021 release date. Valve's handheld comes in three different price points, running from $400 to $650. It will be pretty hard to get one right away if you don't already have a preorder. Reservations made now will apparently deliver sometime after Q2 2022.