Steam Deck's Most Popular Games In November 2022 Revealed

At the beginning of every month, the OnDeck Twitter account shares the most played games on Steam Deck according to hours played. Usually, the Twitter account shares the top 10 games played for the month. But this time around, we got to see the top 20 games played throughout November.

Listed below are the top 20 games that were played on the Steam Deck during November:

Most of these games made it on to the top 10 played games on the Steam Deck last month too, except for Cult of the Lamb and Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The list of most played games for the month of November comes just a day after Geoff Keighley announced on Twitter that The Game Awards has partnered with Valve to give away one free Steam Deck per minute throughout the show to viewers who tune in.

Vampire Survivors
Persona 5 Royal
Elden Ring
Cyberpunk 2077
Stardew Valley
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Red Dead Redemption 2
Fallout 4
Hades
Grand Theft Auto V
No Man's Sky
Slay the Spire
God of War
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
