Steam Deck Update Will Let You Know When The System Is Too Hot Or Too Cold

Valve has been steadily updating its Steam Deck handheld PC since it launched, and the latest tweak to the device now lets you know when it's running too hot or too cold. The Version 3.3 update warns users about excessive heat and cold affecting the unit, which can impact the performance of the Steam Deck. The update also added docked move improvements, performance tweaks, and bug fixes.

Officially, Valve has warned Steam Deck owners that the optimal temperature for the unit is between 0–35°C. Going beyond those numbers will see performance throttled, as the internal AMD APU chip runs hot to begin with.

That CPU will begin to throttle itself when it reaches 100°C, and it'll switch off at 105°C. Ambient temperature also plays a large role in determining the internal heat of the Steam Deck, and you'll want to be in a moderately cool room when you use the device.

On the opposite side of the temperature spectrum, cold weather will have an impact on the battery. "At very cold temperatures the battery starts to have a hard time," Steam Deck designer, Lawrence Yang explained to PC Gamer.

"Just like any battery powered device, the Steam Deck's battery can't sustain peak power draw at temperatures below 0°C (similar to the way cars have a tougher time starting in freezing weather). If temperatures do get this low, we'll start to throttle the system to maintain battery longevity."

In other good Steam Deck news, Valve has confirmed that anyone with a Q3 or Q4 reservation will be guaranteed a Steam Deck by the end of the year. You can check out our Steam Deck review for more information on how Valve's console performs.

