Steam Deck Update Adds A Lock Screen And Window Switching

The Steam Deck has received a new software update that adds a lock screen, windows switching, and improves the achievements section on Valve's handheld PC.

In a blog post, Valve revealed that the Steam Deck now has the option to add a lock screen along with a PIN, so you can keep other people from getting into your Steam Deck. The options allow for the lock screen to appear on wake, boot, login, or when switching to desktop mode, depending on your personal preference.

The update also improved the achievements page, which now loads faster and is easier to navigate. The page also now has the option to quickly compare achievements with friends or check out the global stats for a game and see how you stack up. Valve also added 21 new languages and layouts to the keyboards section of the Steam Deck, with Chinese, Japanese, and Korean keyboards coming in the future.

Steam Deck now supports window switching, which can be used to hop back and forth between different games or web pages. This can be used to switch between multiple games quickly or to go between a game and a web browser.

You can read the full patch notes for the Steam Deck on the official website or below:

Added Lock Screen feature

Lock screen is specific to device, and can be set to show up on wake, boot, login, and/or when switching to Desktop mode

PIN can be entered using the touchscreen or controls

Added localized keyboards for 21 languages and layouts:

Multiple keyboards can be enabled in Settings > Keyboard > Active Keyboards

Use the new globe key on the keyboard to cycle between active keyboards

Added support for multiple windows within one application or game.

Press Steam to view active windows and select which window you would like to view

Useful for web browsers or games with launchers

Updated Achievements page design, making it faster to load and easier to navigate

New achievements drop down allows players to quickly compare stats against any friend who also plays

Add Friend and Pending Requests have been combined into a single new page for better handling of friend requests

Added logic to detect and notify user when a microSD card doesn't match advertised storage size and specifications, instead of attempting to format (for a very long time)

Fixed issue where Steam and (...) button couldn't be used with Remote Play when streaming games from PC

More performance improvements for players with very large game libraries

