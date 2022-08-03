Steam Deck Reservations Open In Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, And Taiwan

More regions can now order Valve's handheld PC.

By on

Comments

Following the announcement of Valve's increased Steam Deck production capabilities, the handheld PC console will now also be coming to other select countries--Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, And Taiwan. Reservations open today, August 3 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

These new reservations will not impact existing NA/UK/EU reservation timelines. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, you'll still be in those queue groups with the same estimated delivery dates.

Click To Unmute
  1. Call Of Duty’s 2023 Plans Teased | GameSpot News
  2. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet - World Overview Gameplay Presentation
  3. Why Sony Is Worried Players Will Jump To Xbox | GameSpot News
  4. Pokémon Presents Full Presentation (08.03.2022)
  5. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Paldea Region Official Trailer
  6. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Ultimate Combat Guide
  7. Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News
  8. Dead by Daylight | Resident Evil: PROJECT W | Official Trailer
  9. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Funny Valentine Character Trailer
  10. Returnal - Awards Trailer
  11. SAINTS ROW - Kevin Trailer
  12. Samurai Maiden - Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Steam Deck - Everything To Know

Valve will partner with Komodo to distribute to the new regions, and will show at BitSummit in Kyoto and September's Tokyo Game Show.

In related Steam Deck news, Valve also recently confirmed that everybody with an existing confirmation will get a Steam Deck before the end of 2022. Many people in Q4 were also pushed up into Q3. You can check the details of your Steam reservation while logged in to your account.

Steam Deck comes in at three price points: 64GB for $400, 256GB for $529, and 512GB (among other upgraded qualities) for $649. Though there are handheld PC competitors on the market, like the Ayaneo line, none can compare to what you get from a Steam Deck for the price you pay.

In a recent big Steam Deck update, the device will now warn you whether it's running too hot or too cold, and just in time for an expanded regional release, has new localized keyboards for 21 languages.

Check out our Steam Deck Review for everything you need to know about Valve's handheld PC.

The Best Games To Play On Steam Deck
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)