Steam Deck Replacement Parts Will Be Officialy Sold Through iFixit

If you're worried that you're going to inevitably damage your new Steam Deck system, then there's some good news on the spare parts front. Valve will sell replacement parts for the handheld gaming system, allowing users to do home repairs should the device be subjected to any unforeseen accidents. Through a partnership with iFixit, spare parts and components can be purchased, honoring a customer's right to repair their Steam Deck.

"iFixit will be one of the authorized sellers of Steam Deck replacement parts – as well as replacement parts for the Valve Index VR kit," Valve explained in an update on Steam. "We are still hammering out the details, and will be sharing more info on this soon."

If you're unfamiliar with iFixit, the company offers replacement parts through its stores that can be used to mend a variety of items that range from gadgets to game consoles. Steam Deck parts aren't available to order just yet, but expect that to change once the fine print between it and Valve has been finalized.

In addition to the CAD files that Valve released--which for now lets you 3D print a Steam Deck shell--it looks like there'll be more than one option for repairing any damage to the less vulnerable parts of the Steam Deck. Just remember, there's still a slight chance that you might void the warranty on your own life if you choose to do so.

The Steam Deck's first wave launches on February 25, and early impressions on the system have been largely positive so far. While you'll have to wait to get your hands on one when the next batch arrives later this year, you can check out our Steam Deck preorder hub for more details.