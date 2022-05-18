Steam Deck Now Has Windows Audio Drivers

Almost three months after the official release of the Steam Deck, Valve has announced that the audio drivers are now available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on Steam Deck.

A new Steam Support forum post contains the details, as well as the links for the driver files, which are now available for owners of the portable device to access. The update also gives users the ability to install several drivers alongside the long-awaited audio drivers, including the drivers for APU, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and SD Card reader.

Hi all, we're happy to share that audio drivers are now available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on Steam Deck! For instructions and more details, please visit the following link: https://t.co/zjU2Ubr8l0 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) May 13, 2022

"Steam Deck is a PC, and other applications and OSes can be installed. If you're installing Windows, you will need a few additional drivers to have the best experience," Valve wrote in the forum post.

In a separate tweet, Valve also explained that owners will need to download and install the latest APU driver in order to enable audio on Windows on Steam Deck, even if they've already installed the previous version.

Additionally, the same post notes details about Dual-Boot with SteamOS, which is not yet available, saying that owners installing Windows will be required to wipe their Steam Deck, as "while Steam Deck is fully capable of dual-boot, the SteamOS installer that provides a dual-boot wizard isn't ready yet. This will ship alongside SteamOS 3 once it's complete."

Elsewhere, if you're wondering how to install a MicroSD Card in order to use it to download games on your Steam Deck, you can check out our helpful guide for everything you need to know.