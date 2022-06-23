Steam Deck Mod Lets You Install Larger M.2 Drives

As the Steam Deck gets into more users’ hands, more people are exercising their right to tinker with the device. Given the space limitations of Steam Deck generally, it’s not surprising that some of those efforts have been put into expanding the amount of storage it has.

As shipped, the Steam Deck supports only the smallest variety of M.2 drives, the 2230. Twitter user @TheSmcelra, as reported by Hot Hardware, found a way to allow for a slightly bigger drive: a M.2 2242. To do this, they used a 30 to 42 mm bracket extension to push the retention screw slightly further on the motherboard and simply moved a thermal pad out of the way. As a consequence, the back board of the Deck pushed out slightly. However, the larger drive did not interfere with any other part of the device. The thread concludes with them successful installing SteamOS onto the new drive.

The pcb appears to work fairly well for adapting a 2242 m2 to the steam deck, it doesn't collide with anything on the motherboard or put any extra strain on any cables. However, it does make the heat spreader bow a tiny bit. The back plate reassembled without issue. pic.twitter.com/4j4LVbS0NG — Belly Jelly (@TheSmcelrea) June 21, 2022

If you have experience building a computer, you know this is not a particularly complicated modification. However, any tinkering with any electronic device comes with a little risk and potential anxiety. It's also worth noting that one could expand storage space with an microSD card, without any tinkering needed.

In other Valve news, the Steam Sale has just begun. Should you be the proud owner of a Steam Deck, now might be a good time to load it up with games.