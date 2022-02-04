Steam Deck May Be Larger Than You Realize
One YouTuber compared Valve's new handheld to past devices, and the results are eye-opening.
The release of Valve's Steam Deck is just around the corner, ushering in a new age of handheld PC gaming on February 25. However, while the device is designed to be portable, it may actually be considerably larger than you think.
In a photo posted to Twitter by gaming YouTuber Cary Golomb (ThePhawx), he presents the Steam Deck next to a PlayStation Vita, and the size difference is rather staggering. As a matter of fact, the handheld PC is nearly double the width of the Vita.
Vita means life #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/xitnkv4WqV— Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022
Golomb goes on to showcase various other handhelds alongside the Steam Deck, including a Nintendo Switch OLED model, which is once again smaller than Valve's new device.
Here’s the #steamdeck next to the Switch OLED. pic.twitter.com/kbGF9exbe0— Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022
Even a Wii U controller, though a bit bulkier in design, is ultimately smaller than the Steam Deck.
#SteamDeck next to a Wii U Controller pic.twitter.com/5v2OZUVv4R— Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022
The full Twitter thread shows Golomb comparing plenty of other devices in an attempt to find something that comes close to matching the Steam Deck's massive profile, which clocks in at 11.7 inches long, 4.6 inches tall, and 1.8 inches thick. Without a doubt, though, the Steam Deck beats them all.
The Steam Deck's size remains the same regardless of which of its three versions you buy, though each upgrade offers a step up in internal storage. Early impressions regarding the device have been largely positive despite its large profile, and it appears that comfort shouldn't be much of an issue for most buyers. If you want to learn more, here's everything we know about the Steam Deck ahead of its February 25 launch.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation