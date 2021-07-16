Steam Deck Currently Can't Run Apex Legends, PUBG, And Several Other Big Games By Default

Valve's Steam Deck handheld is built around the idea of your personal library of PC games being playable on the go, but there is a caveat to the system: Some of the most popular games on Steam won't be playable on it.

According to ProtonDB via PC Gamer, games such as Destiny 2, Apex Legends, PUBG, and Rainbow Six Siege won't be compatible with the preinstalled SteamOS due to the anti-cheat software not activating on the Linux-based operating software and thus leaving players locked out of the multiplayer servers.

Valve did mention that it is currently "improving Proton's game compatibility and support for anti-cheat solutions by working directly with the vendors," although the more drastic solution would be to tinker with the device, delete SteamOS, and do a fresh install of Windows--something which the Steam Deck is completely capable of, and Valve says is entirely up to the user.

If that list of currently incompatible games doesn't bother you too much, the good news is that Steam Deck preorders will open from July 16 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Steam's website. The device has already earned plenty of attention, as it already has an unusual fan--Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Valve's rival Epic Games.