Steam Deck Confirmation Emails To Start Arriving Friday Morning

If you were among the first batch of people to reserve a Steam Deck last year, be sure to keep an eye on your inbox tomorrow. Valve will be sending out final confirmation emails on Friday--and you'll only have 72 hours to complete your purchase, otherwise, it'll be passed to the next person in line.

Emails are said to start going out around 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Once it arrives, you'll be able to make your final payment, confirm your shipping details, and (barring any delays) likely get your hands on Steam Deck next week.

Steam Deck might finally be on its way to consumers, but the official dock for Steam Deck is still in development. The dock will let you easily connect your Steam Deck to an external display, and it also has USB ports for peripherals. That said, you can connect the Steam Deck to a monitor or TV without the dock. Valve said its launch "won't be happening as early as [it] wanted," but the team is shooting for a late spring arrival.

If you're interested in reserving a Steam Deck today, you can put down $5 to get your name on the waitlist. Due to its high demand, however, Valve doesn't expect to ship these until at least the second half of the year.