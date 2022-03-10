Steam Deck Can Run Windows Now, But Audio Driver Is Not Available Yet

Valve has uploaded the drivers a user needs for getting Windows on the Steam Deck. Currently, only Windows 10 is available and dual-boot is not possible yet--which means if you go for installing Windows, that's the only OS you're stuck with until you uninstall it. Valve is working on a way to get Windows 11 and dual-boot working on the Steam Deck, so users can expect those features in the future.

For installing Windows, users can go the route of more irreversible SSD installation or a safety-first microSD card (or USB) installation. Tom's Hardware does a great job of digging into how installation via either method works.

Either way, the basic method is to get the Window drivers on a USB (or microSD card). Navigate to the Steam Deck's boot menu by first powering down, and then while holding the volume button down, hit the power button again. In the boot menu, you'll choose the USB (or microSD card) to install Windows from. Follow instructions from there.

As with all new features, a word of caution to users before they leap into downloading drivers: The Steam Deck's Windows Drivers are new and in their infancy, so for the more cautious users among us, it might be good to wait until the dual-boot is available.

Additionally, aside from the notes and drivers provided, Valve is unable to provide further Windows on Steam Deck user help. You'll have to rely on troubleshooting and community resources if you encounter any issues. If all else fails or if you run into major problems, Valve offers a method for getting back to the original SteamOS.

