Steam Deck Can Be Modded Into A Wii U GamePad, Gyroscope Supported

Steam Deck's ability to emulate almost any platform is quite impressive, and Steam Deck HQ just released a way to get Wii U's Gyroscope capabilities on a modded Steam Deck.

Steam Deck HQ, according to its About Us, covers different Steam Deck configurations, as well as tutorials for setting up different programs and games. Steam Deck users will first need to get Cemu, the Wii U emulator, set up on their Deck before enabling gyro to use in games like Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker--a game that's rumored to arrive on Switch soon.

According to GamesBeat managing editor Mike Minotti and Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb, speaking on a podcast, both Twilight Princess and Wind Waker news will both appear at the next Nintendo Direct. Minotti said that Switch ports of both games will likely be announced.

We still got a bit more today! Here’s a little demo from our new guide coming out later…

This is Gyroscope, enabled on the #SteamDeck, for #WiiU games using Cemu. pic.twitter.com/VkFvCOErJS — SteamDeckHQ (@SteamDeckHQ) September 3, 2022

Steam Deck can already run a number of emulators, like Dolphin, the GameCube emulator.

Nintendo is notoriously lawsuit happy, and it's unknown if it will do anything to anything to stop this. Though, Cemu's been around for a long time and the code went open-source recently. The entirety of Cemu's code is now on Github.

In related Steam Deck news, if you made a reservation for one, you'll likely get it before the end of 2022. Thanks to Valve's new increased production capabilities, Steam Decks were also announced for a handful of international countries. Reservations opened in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan on August 5.