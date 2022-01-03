Steam Awards 2021 Winners Announced

Valve has announced the winners of its annual community-voted Steam Awards. The Game of the Year award went to Resident Evil Village, with other individual category awards going to games like Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, and Cyberpunk 2077.

It's worth noting that in the Steam Awards, a game doesn't necessarily have to have been released in the 2021 calendar year. Though the voting tends to favor more recent games, older games are also eligible for awards, which is then reflected in some of the results. The Labor of Love award, for example, gives accolades for continued support. This year the winner of that category was Terraria, which first released in 2011.

More recent games do make up the bulk of the winners though, including It Takes Two for the Better With Friends award, Forza Horizon 5 for Outstanding Visual Style, and Deathloop for Most Innovative Gameplay. You can check out the full list of winners below.

Deathloop won Game of the Year in GameSpot's year-end awards. Check out our full coverage of the Best Games of 2021 for more.

Steam Awards 2021 Winners