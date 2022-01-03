Steam Awards 2021 Winners Announced
Resident Evil Village takes the top honors alongside other notable category winners like Deathloop and Forza Horizon 5.
Valve has announced the winners of its annual community-voted Steam Awards. The Game of the Year award went to Resident Evil Village, with other individual category awards going to games like Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, and Cyberpunk 2077.
It's worth noting that in the Steam Awards, a game doesn't necessarily have to have been released in the 2021 calendar year. Though the voting tends to favor more recent games, older games are also eligible for awards, which is then reflected in some of the results. The Labor of Love award, for example, gives accolades for continued support. This year the winner of that category was Terraria, which first released in 2011.
More recent games do make up the bulk of the winners though, including It Takes Two for the Better With Friends award, Forza Horizon 5 for Outstanding Visual Style, and Deathloop for Most Innovative Gameplay. You can check out the full list of winners below.
Deathloop won Game of the Year in GameSpot's year-end awards. Check out our full coverage of the Best Games of 2021 for more.
Steam Awards 2021 Winners
- Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
- VR Game of the Year: Cooking Simulator VR
- Labor of Love: Terraria
- Better with Friends: It Takes Two
- Outstanding Visual Style: Forza Horizon 5
- Most Innovative Gameplay: Deathloop
- Best Game You Suck At: Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition
- Best Soundtrack: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Cyberpunk 2077
- Sit Back and Relax: Farming Simulator 22
