State Of Play July 8: How To Watch And What To Expect From PlayStation's Next Presentation

Sony has announced the next PlayStation State of Play presentation, a Nintendo Direct-esque look at upcoming titles coming to PlayStation consoles. The presentation "clocks in at about 30 minutes" according to the official PlayStation Blog post, with a focus on third-party and indie titles.

How To Watch

PlayStation announced the State of Play on Tuesday, in a tweet promising a "Deathloop gameplay deep dive, plus lots of updates on indies and exciting third-party games." The presentation will be streamed on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch accounts, as well as other streaming sources.

Start Time

2 PM PT

5 PM ET

10 PM BST

11 PM CEST

7 AM AEST (Friday, July 9)

A new State of Play arrives this Thursday. Tune in for a Deathloop gameplay deep dive, plus lots of updates on indies and exciting third-party games. https://t.co/oCn4suuAuu pic.twitter.com/KCP0WfHGYX — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2021

What to Expect

The PlayStation Blog confirms that nine of the 30 minutes during the stream will be dedicated to Arkane's time-bending shooter, with the rest focusing on third party and indie titles. No other specific titles were confirmed to be featured.

The PlayStation Blog post did, however, specify things that will not be part of the presentation, saying that "the showcase will not include updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next generation of PlayStation VR." More updates on these are due "throughout the summer" according to Sony.

This showcase will not include updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West or the next generation of PlayStation VR. Stay tuned throughout the summer though, as we’ll have more updates soon. — PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) July 6, 2021

