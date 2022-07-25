Start Learning Godot And Unity Game Development With These Free Courses

If you want to learn the basics of game design without dropping a dime, take a look at this current offer on GameSpot Deals--which gives you three courses for free. There’s also the option to snag 30 courses for $20, along with several other tiers depending on your needs.

The Build A Bundle: Learn Unity Game Development three-course package is now available for free. You’ll need to make a free account (only an email is required) and share the news on Facebook or Twitter. If you’d rather not post about your game dev dreams, you can simply delete the post after claiming your freebies.

The three free courses include:

Build a First-Person Shooter with Godot

Build a Micro-RPG

Build a Micro-Strategy Game

This free bundle offers 50 lectures and five hours of content, along with lifetime access in case you need to brush up on some skills years down the line.

If you’re interested in fleshing out your catalog with more coursework, there are five paid tiers available. The best value is tied to the 30-course bundle for $20, although you’ll also find 20 courses for $15, 10 courses for $8, seven courses for $5, and five courses for just a buck.

The 30-course bundle offers 480 lectures and 43 hours of content, covering Python, JavaScript, Godot, and Unity. It also gives you a foundation in VR development, making this a well-rounded bundle for anyone with broad interests in game design and programming. You’ll also get a $1 credit for every $25 spent--which can then be used to pick up discounted iPads, drones, and other cool tech. Be sure to swing by and check out the deal while it lasts.