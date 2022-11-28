Starship Troopers: Extermination Is A New Squad-Based FPS Coming In 2023

Developer Offworld Industries has revealed Starship Troopers: Extermination, a new game based on the cult-classic 1997 sci-fi film. Extermination will recruit you into the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry that has been sent to deal with a particularly deadly bug outbreak on the planet of Valaka.

Once on the ground, 12 players will form up into four squads and will begin working on gathering resources, building a base, establishing defenses, and exterminating every bug in sight. Remember, the only good bug is a dead bug. Three playable classes--Assault, Support, and Defense--will be available from launch and a progression system will allow for new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to be gradually unlocked.

Each session will have escalating levels of danger, as the bug forces will grow in size as Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs emerge to challenge your teams. The map has five unique zones to wage war in, and a variety of side objectives will allow for squads to retake ground once they've been completed.

Everyone fights, no one quits. You get me?

Similar to Apex Legends, there'll be a ping system that players can use to call out points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to their teammates. Starship Troopers: Extermination will launch first on PC via Steam early access in 2023. If you can't wait that long for a bug hunt, there is another game set in that universe that's currently available on Steam, called Starship Troopers: Terran Command.

A real-time strategy game, Starship Troopers: Terran Command has you take command of the Mobile Infantry and do your part in the war against the Arachnid threat. Released back in June, the game features a focus on tactics over numbers as you deploy your units at strategic locations to create vital choke points and gain superior firepower through tactical use of elevation levels.