Starfield Will Likely Come Out In 2021, Reporter Claims

Reporter and frequent leaker Jeff Grubb suggested that Bethesda's Starfield will likely release in 2021 in a recent podcast.

The upcoming Bethesda sci-fi RPG Starfield will likely release in 2021, according to a reporter. In a recent podcast, GamesBeat reporter and frequent newsbreaker Jeff Grubb stated that he thinks that Starfield has an "seven [or] eight out of ten" chance of releasing this calendar year. He also stated that if the game doesn't come out in 2021, it will likely come out in March 2022.

"I think for coming out this calendar year, I'm like an eight [out of ten], maybe seven," Grubb said. "It's in that range still, because if you expand that to by March 2022, I'm probably an eight or a nine. Getting revealed this year feels like it's at a nine or a ten. We're on the pathway toward getting that game probably in the next 12 to 18 months one way or the other."

This isn't the first time that Grubb has made public predictions about Starfield's release date based on presumed sources. In a recent interview on YouTube, Grubb stated that Bethesda is targeting a late 2021 release date for Starfield, and that the game will be revealed at this year's E3. Of course, since we don't know if this year's E3 is going to even happen yet, these claims should be treated as unverified rumors until we hear otherwise.

However, we do know that Bethesda and Microsoft will reveal more news this summer around the usual E3 time, so it's possible that the game will be revealed there. Grubb himself even stated in that interview that the pandemic may change those plans. When reached for comment on these claims, Bethesda executive Pete Hines said: "We don't comment on rumors and speculation."

While we don't know much about Starfield, Bethesda did give a recent update on that game and The Elder Scrolls VI as part of a joint briefing with Microsoft, who recently purchased the publisher. Managing director Ashley Cheng suggested that the two games will fall under the open-world RPG umbrella that Bethesda Game Studios is known for, similar to games like Skyrim and Fallout 4.

In the same podcast, Grubb stated that the next Battlefield game will likely be revealed this May. He and his fellow co-hosts also suggested that there is a "nine out of ten" chance that Halo Infinite releases this year, which would probably be for the best, considering that the game was supposed to come out last year.

