Starfield Video Shows Off Robotic Assistant VASCO

In a new video for Starfield, Bethesda has shown off a robotic companion that will accompany players on planetary expeditions.

The VASCO is described as being built by the company Lunar Robotics to serve the Constellation corporation's pilots as a utilitarian heavy industrial machine and is well-suited to the rigors of space travel.

"VASCO's design is based on a standard type-8 bipedal chassis, capable of traversing rough terrain with all the survival gear and payload capacity needed for extended overland journeys," Starfield lead artist Istvan Pely said in the video. "VASCO does have defensive capabilities, should the need arise, but his primary role is peaceful."

A closer look at VASCO

Gallery

VASCO's name is likely a reference to famed Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, the first European to reach India by sea in 1498.

Ahead of its launch on November 11 for PC and Xbox Series X|S, Bethesda has slowly been fleshing out the galaxy of Starfield with more details. Vasco's design ties into the game's NASA-punk art direction, RPG elements are enhanced by a persuasion system, and making a living in the galaxy looks challenging.

Bethesda is confident about how development has shaped the design of Starfield, with one developer confident that minds will be blown when Starfield arrives.