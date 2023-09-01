Starfield - Unity Ancient Ruins Puzzle Guide

The Starfield Unity Ancient Ruins puzzle is something that you'll tackle near the closing stages of the campaign. There, you'll meet up with religious leaders and fly to various planets in search of the Pilgrim. Our guide discusses how you can complete these tasks. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains spoilers.

How to solve the Unity Ancient Ruins puzzle in Starfield

The Starfield Unity quest happens well after A High Price to Pay, which is one of the most pivotal moments in the campaign. You'll learn of a cryptic message regarding the Starborn, and Matteo in The Lodge seems to have the info. Here's a quick summary:

Talk to Matteo and he'll mention Keeper Aquilus.

Go to the Sanctum Universum building, which is to your left upon arriving at the MAST District.

Keeper Aquilus tells you of a legend: that of a Pilgrim who once spoke to the leaders of the three religious groups in the galaxy.

Head to the House of the Enlightened building in The Well and talk to Singh.

Then, make your way to the SysDef compound and ask to speak with Mir'za, a follower of the Great Serpent.

Upon returning to Aquilus, you'll learn that each part of the legend points to the coordinates of the Pilgrim's settlement.

Belief systems are just reduced to silly clues.

Pilgrim's Computer puzzle

Make your way to Indum II in the Indum system. There, you'll find a settlement called Pilgrim's Rest. You'll see books scattered around. Each one provides a clue related to the Starfield Pilgrim's Computer puzzle. Here are the correct answers for each question:

What is the burden of people? People are necessary, but people are madness.

Who is your most formidable opponent? Myself.

Where does enduring contentment come from? In stopping, embracing compassion.

Inside the small room, you'll find the Trackers Primer 02, a magazine that permanently increases EM weapon damage by 5%. The Pilgrim's Final Writing document is also there, and it points to your next destination.

Gallery Left: The Pilgrim left notes lying about; Right: Choose the correct answers when interacting with the terminal.

Ancient Ruins puzzle

Head to Hyla II in the Hyla system, and get ready to solve the Starfield Ancient Ruins puzzle. Upon landing, you'll see an alien structure in the distance, as well as numerous mantis-like creatures. Don't worry since they're quite docile.

Approach the structure and you'll notice that there's a constellation, which happens to have glyph controls that move a beam of light. Take note of the Pilgrim's clue: "The scorpion's sting hides the truth."

The above means that you should move the beam to highlight the tip of the scorpion's tail (i.e. stinger). Once you do that, you'll be directed to the next part of the quest.

Gallery Left: The glyph lets you move the beam of light; Right: You need the light to shine on the scorpion's stinger.

A surprise meeting

You should now go to Oborum III in the Oborum Prime system. Upon grav jumping to orbit, a ship will hail you. You'll be reunited with two familiar faces, which we don't want to spoil any further here.

In any case, that's all you need to know about how to solve the Unity Ancient Ruins puzzle in Starfield. One of the characters you'll meet at the end gives you the Moon Base Key, and it also leads to a mission called Unearthed. When you tackle that, you need to make a very important decision on who you'll side with.