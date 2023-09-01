Starfield - Where To Find The Starborn Trader

The Starfield Starborn Trader is a special vendor NPC that you might meet during your travels. Unlike other people selling their wares, this Mysterious Captain has a lot of high-end goods. Our guide discusses where you can meet the Starborn Trader, and what you can expect. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains spoilers.

Where to find the Starborn Trader in Starfield

As far as we can tell, the Starfield Starborn Trader only appears in New Game Plus. You can learn more about the mechanics and facets in our NG+ guide.

In any case, the reason why we feel that they're an NG-only NPC is because they referred to our character as Starborn, and they also introduced themself as another multi-universal being.

Starborn Trader location

We met the Starfield Starborn Trader in Feynman I, which is in the Feynman system. Upon jumping to orbit, a certain Mysterious Captain hailed our ship. After a short conversation, they said: "I cater to Starborn, a very exclusive and specialized crowd. You can call me... the Trader."

A friendly meeting between two Starborn. Ain't that a rare sight?

Starborn Trader items

We were floored the moment we checked the Mysterious Captain's wares. These include all sorts of epic and legendary items, as well as unique materials. Even the rare weapons had unique names. Here are some examples:

Legendary heavy: Frenzy Calibrated Negotiator

Legendary particle beam rifle: Demoralizing Calibrated Va'ruun Inflictor

Rare rifle: Avatar

Rare rifle: The Last Breath

Unique material: Aldumite

Unique material: Vytinium

Gallery These are some of the items that the Mysterious Captain was selling.

As an aside, when we closed the shop's inventory and reopened it, the legendary items disappeared. We then attempted to fast travel and wait to pass the time, but we didn't see the items again. This might be a bug, or it could just be an issue with restocking wares after some time.

Lastly, the Starborn Trader in Starfield is marked as essential. We attempted to disable the ship's engines, and there was no way to board it. The ship's hull was also automatically repaired after a short while.