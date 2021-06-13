Starfield Release Date Revealed in E3 for November 11, 2022, Exclusive To Xbox And PC

Ahead of the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, a new trailer for Bethesda's sci-fi RPG Starfield has arrived, and it shows a release date and details about platform exclusivity. The Starfield trailer was published on The Washington Post, and subsequently confirmed and released officially by Bethesda during the Xbox E3 show.

The trailer reveals that Starfield will launch on November 11, 2022, for Xbox and PC. The trailer did not include any mention of PlayStation. Xbox's Sarah Bond said on stage at E3 that Starfield will be "exclusive" to Microsoft, though she didn't say if this is a timed or full exclusive.

The trailer below shows in-game alpha footage of Starfield from Bethesda's all-new Creation Engine 2. Check it out below, while you can see some stills from the trailer in the image gallery below. Click each image to see it in full size.

We also learned that Starfield will be available on Game Pass, which is no surprise given that all of Microsoft's exclusive games release on the subscription service.

Additionally, The Washington Post published a "making of" feature with Todd Howard that shed some more light on Starfield. Howard told the publication, "Starfield is our first new universe in over 25 years. It's a game we've dreamt of playing, and it's only now that we have the hardware, the technology, and the experience to push our creative boundaries even further."

Gallery

Howard added: "Starfield is a next-generation role-playing game where you'll be who you want, go where you want, experience our stories, and forge your own. More than that, Starfield is about hope, our shared humanity, and searching for the answers to life's greatest mysteries."

What appears to be the key art for Starfield

A news post on the Xbox blog reveals the official description for Starfield:

"In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom. Harnessing the power of next-gen technology and built on the all-new Creation Engine 2, Starfield takes you on a journey through space as you strive to answer humanity’s greatest mystery."

Starfield is in development at Bethesda Game Studios, the developer behind Skyrim and Fallout 4. The studio is now owned by Microsoft as part of the Xbox company's $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, ZeniMax.