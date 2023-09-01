Starfield New Game Plus Guide - Everything You Need To Know

The Starfield New Game Plus mode is quite a surprise. That's because it's the first Bethesda game to have one. Moreover, its integration into the campaign and narrative is very interesting and well done, too. Our guide discusses what you can expect from Starfield's New Game Plus mode, with all its quirks and changes. Also, it goes without saying that this article contains spoilers.

What to expect from New Game Plus mode in Starfield

You can try the Starfield New Game Plus mode once you've completed the Revelations final mission. Once you decide to go to the Unity to see the endings, you're given a choice:

If you walk toward the Unity (i.e. the big sparkly orb in the center), you'll begin your New Game Plus run as a Starborn in an "alternate" universe.

If you walk away from the Unity, back to the edge of the area (i.e. the darkness), you'll return to your ship and you'll be able to continue your exploration in the "main" universe.

Step into the big, shiny ball to begin your New Game Plus run.

What carries over in New Game Plus

The Starfield New Game Plus feature lets you carry over the following:

All traits - Most traits are set in stone anyway.

- Most traits are set in stone anyway. All skills - You get to keep your unlocked skills, as well as their leveling tallies. Since there is no level cap, you can continue to acquire new and higher-tier skills.

- You get to keep your unlocked skills, as well as their leveling tallies. Since there is no level cap, you can continue to acquire new and higher-tier skills. All obtained powers - All the powers you've unlocked in your playthrough will still be present. Moreover, we've noticed that temples now provide upgraded variants--i.e. Anti-Gravity Field II or Personal Atmosphere II.

- All the powers you've unlocked in your playthrough will still be present. Moreover, we've noticed that temples now provide upgraded variants--i.e. Anti-Gravity Field II or Personal Atmosphere II. The Frontier - Whether or not you sold the Frontier, it'll still be with you when you begin your New Game Plus run.

Gallery You keep all the skills (left) and powers (right) that you obtained in your initial playthrough.

What you lose when you advance to New Game Plus

Everything. No, we're not kidding. If you want a list:

Every single item that you've obtained will be gone. That includes weapons, spacesuits, crafting materials, and the all-powerful and almighty digipicks .

. All other ships from your initial run, barring the Frontier, will disappear.

from your initial run, barring the Frontier, will disappear. Your outposts will go poof.

Say goodbye to credits.

Every planet you've visited and scanned will also have to be revisited and re-scanned. That means you'll need to travel to star systems once more via the game's connect-the-dots galaxy map.

What do you get in New Game Plus

Thankfully, there are some awesome additions to your Starfield New Game Plus playthrough. You're a Starborn, after all:

You wake up in a Starborn Guardian II ship... and it's yours. Yes, you can pilot your own Starborn ship now.

now. You'll have the Starborn Spacesuit Astra, which is a full outfit that has the armor, helmet, and jetpack. That means you only need to equip it to gain all the benefits. However, if you wear something else, such as an Ecliptic Helmet or Constellation Pack, you'll need to equip individual items in the other slots.

Speaking of the Starborn Spacesuit, we did complete a New Game Plus run. On our next attempt, we received the Starborn Spacesuit Materia, which had better stats and different mods. We can't confirm if Starborn suits are randomized, or if they're part of an NG+ progression method--i.e. each run you complete nets you better gear.

Worth it.

These are just some of the cool things that you can expect from New Game Plus in Starfield. Once you go to The Lodge, you'll meet Constellation, and they'll be just as surprised as you are. That's because they don't necessarily know you (you're in a different universe).

However, you do have the option to skip the main quest entirely, which changes up a lot of things. Moreover, you could meet the Starborn Trader.