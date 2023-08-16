Starfield Lets You Buy Property And Go To Jail

A bunch of new Starfield details were revealed during a developer Q&A, including the fact that you can buy homes and smuggle contraband.

By on

Comments

New information about Starfield has been revealed, including the ability to buy homes in the game and a jail system that will punish you for any space crimes committed. This new information comes from a developer Q&A hosted on Discord (via ResetEra) with lead game designer Emil Pagliarulo and lead quest designer Will Shen.

The first piece of information revealed is that players can buy homes in all majority cities in Starfield and there are even a few homes rewarded for completing quests. For anyone who takes on the Kids Stuff trait--which involves your parents being present in the game--the parents' faces and models will be determined by your own created character.

Click To Unmute
  1. Moonbreaker - Available Now Gameplay Trailer
  2. ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Event Recap Trailer
  3. Skull and Bones: Closed Beta Trailer
  4. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - Dimension Shellshock DLC | Available August 31
  5. NHL 24 | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  6. Causing Mass Pokémon Extinction | How To Destroy
  7. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - Official Patrick Star Gameplay Spotlight
  8. HYENAS - Official Gameplay Trailer
  9. Enshrouded - Survival & Exploration Gameplay Trailer
  10. Total War: WARHAMMER III - Yuan Bo Gameplay Showcase
  11. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - DLC 5 Launch Trailer
  12. Pokémon UNITE | Mewtwo Y Moves Overview

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Starfield Combat Explained

For players looking to smuggle contraband through space, there are spaceship parts and modules that can be used to conceal contraband from security ships outside major planets. While goods, including illegal ones, have a set price in the universe, there are skills and traits you can acquire to sell items for more than they are worth. Any potential criminals can be forced to pay a fine or go to jail if they are caught breaking laws, although you always have the option to go on the run.

As for potentially joining multiple factions, the developers confirmed that each faction's storyline can be completed independently, although one of them involves infiltrating the faction as a mole. While the idea of a completely pacifist playthrough was shot down, Starfield will include many non-lethal options for players, including dialogue options and non-lethal weapons.

It was also confirmed that there are over 20 companions in Starfield, with the four from Constellation having the most in-depth story, while the rest of the companions still have backstories. Companions have set skills and they cannot be leveled up. While it was confirmed that there will be some destroyed mechs you can find, there won't be any usable ones in Starfield.

Bethesda recently confirmed that Starfield has gone gold and preloading will begin on August 17 for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, with Steam users able to preload on August 30.

The Best Xbox Game Pass Games
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Starfield
PC
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)