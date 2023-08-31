Starfield Is Launching Without DLSS, With No Confirmation It'll Be Added Later

Starfield is launching today for those with early access, but it won't be launching with DLSS (Deep-Learning Super Sampling), Nvidia's upscaling technology. While that's maybe not surprising due to Bethesda's partnership with AMD on its sci-fi RPG, the developer won't say whether DLSS support is planned for Starfield at a later date.

As reported by The Verge, Bethesda didn't reply to multiple requests for comment on the status of DLSS for Starfield. The Verge had previously received confirmation from AMD gaming chief Frank Azor that the contract with Bethesda doesn't prevent them from supporting DLSS. "If they want to do DLSS, they have AMD’s full support," Azor said.

Nvidia also couldn't answer the question, directing reporters to ask Bethesda instead. While Bethesda is staying tight-lipped on its own plans for DLSS, the first mod has already appeared to replace AMD's FSR2 with Nvidia DLSS or Intel's XeSS upscaling--less than two hours after the game was released in early access.

A number of the year's biggest game releases launched with DLSS 3 support, including Diablo 4, Redfall, and Forza Horizon 5, while more still including Baldur's Gate 3 use DLSS 2.

Starfield, Bethesda's ambitious sci-fi RPG, officially releases on September 6, but people who pre-ordered the premium editions of the game are able to play it now through early access. Whether you're already getting stuck into the game, or just want to be prepared, check out our guides hub for Starfield.

Reviews for the title have also started dropping, with GameSpot scoring the game a 7/10. "Bethesda's spacefaring adventure has its moments with impressive scale, satisfying combat, and some worthwhile side quests, but its shallow RPG systems and uninspired vision of the cosmos make for a journey that's a mile wide, but an inch deep," said reviewer Michael Higham.