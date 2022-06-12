Starfield Includes Over 1,000 Explorable Planets, Base Building, And Ship Combat

Bethesda's new RPG looks to let players live out their space exploration fantasies.

By on

1 Comments

At long last, new details about Bethesda Softwork's heavily anticipated RPG Starfield have arrived, and what they show is a game set to embrace its space-setting with a focus on exploring new worlds, resource harvesting, spaceship customization, and base-building.

Game director Todd Howard took the stage as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase to deliver new gameplay footage of Starfield for the first time, including the fact that the game will include over 100 star systems, with more than 1,000 planets in total to be explored. Exploration on each planet isn't tied to specific, pre-determined landing zones like the city of New Atlantis shown in the game's latest trailer. Instead, players can land anywhere on the surface of a planet and disembark. There will be what Howard describes as "barren, resource-heavy" planets as well as planets abundant with life to find.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 Gameplay Overview | Xbox & Bethesda Showcase
  2. Diablo 4 - Official Xbox Gameplay Showcase
  3. Diablo 4 - Official Necromancer Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  4. Overwatch 2 - Official Free 2 Play Release Date Trailer
  5. Starfield Worlds And Scale | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
  6. Microsoft's Flight Simulator Update + Halo Pelican Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
  7. Escape Academy Hands On Impressions | Summer Game Fest 2022
  8. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Hands-On Reaction | Summer Game Fest 2022
  9. System Shock trailer and interview (PC Gaming Show 2022)
  10. Starfield Ship Building And Customization, Crafting, Skill Trees | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
  11. Starfield Space Combat | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
  12. Starfield NPCs And New Atlantis | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Starfield Gameplay Reveal | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Once on the surface of a planet, players can establish an Outpost in a system that looks similar to Fallout 4's Settlement building feature. These Outposts, according to Howard, are not only about surviving in hostile environments but also for generating resources which can be used for crafting supplies and weapon mods. Players can also harvest materials from the environment themselves with various tools. Additionally, NPCs players meet over the course of their adventure can be hired to staff various Outposts and keep them up and running.

Going hand-in-hand with discovering uncharted worlds and exploring their surfaces is the game's spaceship-focused systems. Players will be able to fully customize their starships and fly them around the galaxy, which will not only affect how a ship looks but how it functions. Howard said ship loadouts can be "completely customized," with "loads of different modules and ship manufacturers." Engines, shields, and weapon systems can all be customized.

That will come in handy for the game's ship-to-ship combat, which Bethesda gave fans a glimpse of and which is playable both from a first-person, inside the cockpit view or in third-person. Like with Outposts, players can hire NPCs to crew their ship, though Howard did not get into specifics on what the benefits of having a fully-staffed starship (or Outpost) might be.

Originally slated to release in November 2022, Starfield is now set to arrive in the first half of 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Every Game Shown During The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Starfield
PC
Xbox Series X
Summer Game Fest 2022
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)