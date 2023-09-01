Starfield - Should You Side With The Hunter Or Emissary

Throughout your journey in Starfield, you'll need to make key choices. Some only have short-term rewards, while others have long-term repercussions. One, in particular, happens at the end of the Unearthed mission. Our guide discusses this particular event, where you have to choose between the Hunter or Emissary in Starfield. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains spoilers.

Should you side with the Hunter or Emissary in Starfield

The Starfield Hunter or Emissary decision takes place much later in the campaign. Here's a quick summary:

At the end of All That Money Can Buy, you'll meet the Emissary, a Starborn who's looking for the artifacts.

You'll also get attacked by The Hunter during A High Price to Pay .

. You'll discuss matters with the two once you solve the Unity Ancient Ruins puzzle , and you'll also receive the Moon Base Key.

, and you'll also receive the Moon Base Key. That leads to the Unearthed mission, which takes place on Luna, as well as the NASA Landmark on Earth.

Upon exiting the NASA facility, both Starborn will ask you if you want to join them.

Your decisions here will affect what transpires in the Revelation final mission.

Choose your friend... wisely.

What happens if you side with the Emissary

The Emissary (i.e. your dead companion but from another universe) wants control of the Unity, acting as its caretaker or guardian. While that may sound benevolent, that also means they'll judge which humans are worthy of becoming Starborn. To side with the Emissary in Starfield, choose the following responses:

The Emissary is right. The Artifacts need to be in the right hands.

I'm siding with the Emissary.

Much later during the Revelation final mission, the Emissary will offer aid. They'll fight other Starborn ships in space, and they'll battle the Starborn and Ecliptic mercenaries in the facility.

What happens if you side with the Hunter

The Hunter (i.e. Keeper Aquilus from another universe) believes in a Darwinian philosophy--the strong will succeed, and the weak will perish. That means anyone and everyone have a right to claim the Artifacts and reach the Unity, if they have the power to do so. That also means he prefers anarchic violence as Starborn fight for supremacy. To side with the Hunter in Starfield, choose the following replies:

The Hunter is right. The only real rule is who gets the Artifacts first.

I'm siding with the Hunter.

The Hunter will also offer aid during the Relevation final mission. However, before that even happens, he has another task for you: kill Keeper Aquilus. It's up to you if you want to commit this act, or if you'd rather persuade Aquilus to go into hiding.

As a funny aside, we were romancing Andreja during this stage of the campaign. When we said that we didn't want to kill Aquilus, she disliked that we had doubts. But, when we agreed to kill him, she also disliked it due to our eagerness to murder someone.

We decided based on the number of likes we'll get from Andreja.

What happens if you side with neither Starborn

It's also possible to side with neither the Hunter nor the Emissary in Starfield. To do this, select the following responses:

You're both wrong. It's time someone other than a Starborn made a decision.

I'm tired of both of you. I'll get to the Unity on my own.

And, yes, Andreja did like both responses, too, owing to her independent nature and because it meant that humanity would no longer be beholden to greater powers.

Coincidentally, this branch will mean that both Starborn will attack you when you reach the planet during the Revelation final mission. You also won't have any Starborn buddy to back you up in combat engagements.

That's all you need to know about whether to side with the Hunter or Emissary in Starfield. You're not quite done yet, because there's another important decision that you need to make, and it happens at the end of the Entangled mission.