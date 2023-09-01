You Can Unlock Skyrim's Fus Ro Dah In Starfield

In all likelihood, there will be many comparisons drawn between Starfield and other Bethesda games, such as Skyrim. Still, you might be wondering if this sci-fi RPG set in the far future has slightly magical abilities for you to obtain. Well, it certainly does, and one of these powers happens to be similar to a Force Push effect, or, in Bethesda terms, the Fus Ro Dah shout from Skyrim. Our guide discusses how you can get the Gravity Wave, the Starfield version of Fus Ro Dah in Skyrim. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains spoilers.

How to get the Gravity Wave or Fus Ro Dah power in Starfield

For the sake of clarity, we discuss all the facets and mechanics related to the abilities you can acquire in Starfield in our powers and temples guide. The Gravity Wave itself is one such ability that can be yours.

Gravity Wave and Temple Beta location

To obtain the Starfield Fus Ro Dah or Gravity Wave power, make sure you've already completed a main quest called Into the Unknown. Next, you must head to Cassiopeia II-A. It's a moon located in the Cassiopeia system.

Please note that this is based on our campaign run. As of the time of this writing, we're unable to confirm if this power's location is different for each player.

Gallery Left: Cassiopeia II-A; Right: Temple Beta.

In any case, as soon as you grav jump to the system, a notification should pop up telling you that there's an anomaly nearby. Go ahead and land so you can check your surroundings.

Here's the kicker: Cassiopeia II-A is perpetually covered in dust storms, making visibility extremely poor. As such, your best bet is to bring out your scanner and pan the camera until you see the lens glitch. That indicates the general direction of Temple Beta, so make your way there. Once you see the structure, look for a narrow passageway between two high walls so you can enter it.

Inside Temple Beta, float around and pick up the shiny orbs, which will make a sound if you got to them quickly. After touching around five to 10 orbs, the portal will spin, and you'll be able to pass through it. This takes you back outside the temple. Now, though, you'll see that the Starfield Fus Ro Dah-esque ability is yours. Don't forget to take out the "stealthy enemy mob" that just spawned in the area, too.

Poor visibility will hamper your exploration of this moon.

Gravity Wave or Fus Ro Dah usage and effect

The Gravity Wave power has the following notable quirks:

Power cost: 25

Effect: Emit a gravitational force strong enough to propel almost anything or anyone.

So, yes, it's akin to a Force Push in Star Wars or Unrelenting Force in Skyrim. You can cast it by pressing the "Z" key on your keyboard, or LB+RB on an Xbox gamepad. Once you do so, the energy will blast a few targets in front of you.

You might acquire a Gravity Wave upgrade during your New Game Plus run.

Unfortunately, it's not like you'd be able to push enemies off mountains. Most of Starfield's locales are devoid of clusters of enemies, outside of nasty critters and mercenaries in abandoned bases. More often than not, you'll be fighting in facilities or ships, cramped quarters where you'll rarely be able to throw someone off a ledge. In the end, this is more of a nice little nod, or a nifty skill that you can use when you feel like it.

That's everything you need to know about the Fus Ro Dah or Gravity Wave power in Starfield. Don't forget to continue looking for all Starfield Powers and temples all over the galaxy.