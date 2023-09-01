The Starfield endings tell you of how your world fared based on the decisions you've made throughout the campaign. Of course, even after the final battle, there's no need to rush to get there. Still, our Starfield endings guide discusses what you can expect once you reach this point. It goes without saying that this article contains spoilers.

Starfield endings guide

The Starfield endings are shown once you reach the Unity. This is presented as a choice after the Revelation final mission. After you obtain all the artifacts, you'll be able to place them in your Armillary. Here's the gist:

To reach the Unity and the ending, your Armillary must be built on your ship and all artifacts must be placed therein. Then, simply jump to any system. Instead of going to a planet, your ship will be transported to the Unity.

If you want to continue exploring the galaxy in the meantime, simply remove your Armillary from your ship. You can always rebuild it down the line when you're ready.

The Unity

The Unity is considered as the center of all creation, whether made by God or ancient aliens, it serves as a passageway to other universes. There, you meet a curious-looking person: yourself.

The other version of you tells you of the events that have and will transpire due to the decisions that you've made. These scenes appear as dioramas, and you can walk up to them to hear more about those events.

It's me, it's you, I'm the problem, it's you?

Constellation ending

As far as we can tell, there's only one ending related to the Constellation group: everyone continued to work together to explore the great unknown.

Romanced companion endings

This ending, meanwhile, is entirely dependent on the companion that you romance (i.e. highest affinity/commitment or marriage status) in the campaign. In our case, we romanced Sarah first. Unfortunately, she died in A High Price to Pay. We then romanced Andreja immediately afterward, shocking Nikola Jokic in this universe due to the fast rebound.

Va'ruun to me, whenever you're lonely. Va'ruun to me, if you need a shoulder.

Artifacts and Starborn endings

This Starfield ending diorama speaks of how humanity fared in their search for the artifacts. For instance, if you didn't side with either the Emissary or the Hunter, you'll learn that humans are free to live their destiny without being manipulated by Starborn. Meanwhile, if you sided with the Emissary, you'll learn that they guided the Starborn and, even with their controlling nature, they eventually learned to be more lenient.

Gallery Left: Humanity reaches further into the unknown; Right: The Emissary serves as a guide for the Starborn.

Faction endings

Lastly, these ending dioramas speak of outcomes depending on the faction arcs that you've completed. These pertain to the United Colonies, Freestar Collective, Ryujin Industries, and Crimson Fleet. For example, the United Colonies came to grips with the Terrormorph experiments, whereas the Crimson Fleet could be dismantled by the UC SysDef due to your actions.

Gallery Left: The United Colonies certainly love their Terrormorph experiments; Right: The Crimson Fleet pirates surrender to UC SysDef.

These are just some of the Starfield ending scenes that we've seen so far. From this point onward, all that's left is to enter the Unity and continue your adventure. You can learn more in our New Game Plus guide.